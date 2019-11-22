Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals two key Manchester United players will miss Sheffield United game

Scott will be out for a little while, still, Ole said to MUTV.

He has not been training with us, he is still recovering and, hopefully, we can see him, maybe, around the time of Tottenham or [Manchester] City. We don’t know yet. he heals quickly, Scotty, but he is not going to be ready for Sheffield United or Astana, definitely. Probably not [Aston] Villa either.

The United boss also spoke about the fitness levels of Paul Pogba.