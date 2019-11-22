Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals two key Manchester United players will miss Sheffield United game

Manchester United take on Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend in a tricky outing at Bramball Lane, and the Red Devils have already been struck a major blow in terms of fitness.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed ahead of the game that Scott McTominay has not been able to shrug off an injury suffered before the International break, and that Paul Pogba is far from fit as well.
Scott will be out for a little while, still, Ole said to MUTV.
He has not been training with us, he is still recovering and, hopefully, we can see him, maybe, around the time of Tottenham or [Manchester] City. We don’t know yet. he heals quickly, Scotty, but he is not going to be ready for Sheffield United or Astana, definitely. Probably not [Aston] Villa either.
The United boss also spoke about the fitness levels of Paul Pogba.
Paul is improving. Obviously he has been out and, when you are in a cast for that long, you do lose your muscle, so gradually you have to step it up. He has not started on his football work yet so it will still be a little while before we see him.
United face a tough run of games with matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City still to come this year.