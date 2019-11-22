Former England, Manchester City manager reveals who will win the Premier League

The Premier League title race may already be over, if you’re asking Sven-Goran Eriksson his opinion on this season’s English Champions.

According to the former Manchester City manager, his old side will not be able to reduce the deficit to Liverpool this time around, and the Reds will win their first ever Premier League trophy.

“It will be their year, for sure,” the former England national team manager told Sky Sports.

“I’m a Liverpool fan. I always have been, all my life.

“Klopp is doing excellent. They’re playing very good football, there’s a good spirit and they always come back even if they are down.

Data Preview – Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

“I am quite sure that this is the year that Liverpool will win the Premier League and it’s about time.

“They played very well last season. Of course, they won the Champions League but they seem to be even more mature and they believe in what they’re doing.

“They believe that they are the best, even if they are down they come back and they trust what they are doing.”

Liverpool took on Manchester City at Anfield recently and were clear 3-1 winners in the end, stamping their authority and ensuring they take a nine-point lead over their bitter rivals.