Steve Bruce reveals which Premier League star can join Manchester United

Manchester United fans will remember the contributions of Steve Bruce very clearly, owing to his time at the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson. The former United captain is now manager of Newcastle United, but is doing a bit of scouting for one of his former clubs.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle take on Aston Villa in the Premier League soon, and ahead of the game, the former defender was asked whether Manchester United should consider signing Villa star John McGinn.

According to Bruce, McGinn has all the qualities to succeed at a club like the Red Devils, so it would definitely be a good signing.

“He is that (Manchester United) level, yeah,” Bruce said, per Sky Sports.

“From what he has done in 12 months, he can only improve. He scored twice again for Scotland the other night, so that’s six in three games for them.”

Bruce also spoke about how the attacking midfielder was signed by Aston Villa when he was in charge there.

“A club like Villa – we didn’t have £2m, but in the end we got him.

“How we got him out of Celtic I don’t know because his grandfather was the chairman. It took a couple of games of golf at the Belfry with his dad until we could muster the money together!

“I am delighted for the kid because he is a smashing lad. He has to be one of my best ever signings because he has a determination to do well.

“I wish I could find a few more like him that’s for sure.”