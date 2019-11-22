Jose Mourinho reveals he received message from Ed Woodward after taking Tottenham job

Jose Mourinho is now officially the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, and in his new avatar, the Portuguese already appears to be shining. A renewed belief and an air of positivity appears to be present, and everyone can see it.

Even some former “foes” can by the looks of things. During his time at Manchester United, Jose Mourinho never really saw eye to eye with executive vice-chairman at the club, Ed Woodward. Mourinho constantly criticised the system above him for not doing as he pleased, and it resulted in him getting the sack.

However, after being appointed new Spurs boss, Mourinho revealed that he received messages of support from plenty of former clubs, and among those messages was one by Ed Woodward too.

‘I am humble’ says Mourinho at first Tottenham news conference

“I received messages from everybody, everywhere (from my former clubs),” he told Sky Sports.

“Maybe I get the opportunity to apologise for not answering 500 of them that I couldn’t answer. I have 700 but only had time to answer 200.

“But it was curious to see, from my last club, so many people showing me that respect, empathy and feeling. It was nice.

“All of them were special. The first one was from (United managing director) Richard Arnold. The third, fourth or fifth was Ed Woodward. And they were my bosses.”