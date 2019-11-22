The big Friday Premier League quiz

Matchday 13 in the Premier League sees a London derby and Manchester City v Chelsea, so why not test yourself with our Opta-powered quiz?

Jose Mourinho returns to the Premier League in time for a London derby, as his Tottenham side face West Ham in the capital.

Champions Manchester City will be out to bounce back from the defeat to Liverpool before the international break, but Frank Lampard’s buoyant Chelsea stand in the way of a potentially pivotal three points.

Arsenal will be desperate for a positive result against Southampton, while Manchester United take on high-flying Sheffield United in a bid to keep a positive recent run going.

As for Liverpool, their unbeaten run – and an impressive goalscoring feat – will come up against a Crystal Palace side looking to avoid three consecutive home defeats in the top flight.

Ahead of the return of Premier League action, why not give out Opta-powered quiz a go? You can find all the answers at the bottom of the page…

1. Tottenham have not won away from home in the Premier League in 12 games. Their longest such run was 14 matches on the road without a victory. Which manager boasts that unwanted record?

2. Who is Arsenal’s highest goalscorer at the Emirates Stadium this season, with five goals?

3. Liverpool have used 18 outfield players in the Premier League this season. How many of them have scored a league goal in 2019-20?

4. Sergio Aguero has scored more goals against Chelsea than any other player in the competition’s history. How many has he managed?

4. Sergio Aguero has scored more goals against Chelsea than any other player in the competition's history. How many has he managed?

5. Who is Manchester United’s oldest goalscorer in the Premier League this season?

5. Who is Manchester United's oldest goalscorer in the Premier League this season?

Answers

1. George Graham (May 2000-January 2001)

2. Gabriel Martinelli, despite playing just 57 minutes at home in the league this season.

3. 13. That’s 72 per cent of their outfield players this season – a league high.

4. 10 – and eight of those have come in his past six games against the Blues.

5. Anthony Martial (23 years and 326 days).