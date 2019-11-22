Arsenal star reveals he wants to play for Boca Juniors amidst rumours of summer exit

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreiera has accepted that he would like to play for Argentine giants Boca Juniors one day. The 23-year-old’s comments come at a time when he is being linked with a move away from the club. Multiple reports have linked him with a move back to Italy.

Torreira joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window last year from Sampdoria and was expected to solve their midfield woes. However, despite starting much of the last season, he has fallen down the pecking order this season and finds himself playing out of position more often than not.

As a result, he is reportedly looking for a way back to Italy with the likes of AC Milan and Napoli interested in his signature. Recently, while in conversation with Tiempo de Futbol (via Sportsmole), he revealed that he would like to play for Boca Juniors one day.

“Today Arsenal needs me to be focused. I can’t start talking about another team. I need to be focused and when the transfer period arrives we will see what happens.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future. But I would like to be able to play for Boca. It’s a dream I have for what that institution represents,” he said.