Ex-Manchester City star claims Mauricio Pochettino would be perfect Pep Guardiola replacement

Former Manchester City star Trevor Sinclair has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino would be the perfect replacement for Pep Guardiola at City if the Spanish tactician decides to leave the Premier League giants. The Argentine was recently given the sack by Tottenham Hotspur and was replaced with Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino is currently the hottest property as far as the managers are concerned and reports have linked him with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United. However, if Sinclair’s comments are anything to go by, he could be the perfect replacement for Guardiola if he decides to leave after this season.

The ex-Man City star believes that Guardiola looks a bit irritated this season and with Liverpool taking a considerable lead at the top of the table, it’d be tough for the Sky Blues to defend their Premier League title.

“Pochettino is an absolutely top-class manager,” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“For the brand, any club would want him. He says the right things, he’s got humility and you can tell he’s got really good principles. You can tell he wouldn’t have walked away from that job, whatever his contract was he would have finished that contract.

“How much would he have cost if a club went in to purchase him from Tottenham two weeks ago? Fortunes! And now he’s free!

“I’m looking at the situation at Man City, and I haven’t heard anything, but Pep Guardiola looks irritated this season. Not with the club, not with the owners, not with his team. He looks like he’s had enough of VAR. And, he’s been at the club a few years and he doesn’t tend to hang about.

“If he does walk away – I’m not saying he will – but if he did walk away from Man City in the summer, I think Pochettino would be the perfect candidate to come in and take that hot-seat. I know it’s all ifs and buts. But he is a top, top-class manager and probably every club in the world will be looking at this situation at the moment.”