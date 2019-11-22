Ex-Real Madrid president believes Gareth Bale should return to Tottenham Hotspur

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has claimed that the only solution to Gareth Bale’s issues at the club is a move to Tottenham Hotspur. Calderon revealed that new Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the Welshman as the Portuguese tried to sign him during his time at Manchester United.

Bale has recently created quite a stir back in Spain after celebrating Wales’ UEFA Euro 2020 qualification with a ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order’ flag. He has received widespread criticism for his gesture and has even put his future at the club in doubt.

But with multiple reports claiming that Mourinho might make a move for the former Tottenham star, Calderon believes that a return to Premier League could be the solution.

“It’s true that Mourinho likes the player,” Calderon told BBC Radio Wales. “He said that in 2017 when he tried to sign (him) for Manchester United and Real Madrid decided to extend the contract of Gareth Bale. I remember him saying ‘if he is by the exit door, I will be waiting on the other side’, so maybe it’s a solution.”

The former Real Madrid president opened up on Bale’s celebration as well and said that it was childish if he knew what was printed on the flag. “We don’t if he knew what was on that banner,” Calderon said.

“If he knew, it’s clear that this was something childish but maybe he didn’t. Maybe he was involved in the celebrations with other team-mates and he did that unwittingly, not trying to offend anyone or disrespect anyone. The problem is that picture has added fuel to the fire.

“You have to bear in mind that for fans it’s a bit weird. They are angry because the player has gone around 50 days without playing for Real Madrid, missing six matches, and then suddenly they have seen him playing for Wales – very well by the way.

“That’s been really the trouble, not just the banner but a combination of things.”