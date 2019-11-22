Mauricio Pochettino’s emotional parting message to Tottenham Hotspur revealed

Mauricio Pochettino was given the sack by Tottenham Hotspur after a horrible start to the 2019/20 season saw them drop down to the 14th spot in English Premier League table. The Argentine’s five-year association with Spurs peaked when he took the team to UEFA Champions League final last year.

The North London side have replaced Pochettino with Jose Mourinho, who is set to lead the team in his first Premier League match as Spurs manager. As the dust settles on this managerial change, the former Espanyol manager’s emotional parting message for the Tottenham players and staff has been revealed.

Pochettino’s assistant Jesus Perez posted the message the Argentine left for the players and staff. The message said: “Big thanks to you all! We can’t to [sic] say goodbye… You will always be in our hearts…”

Mourinho opened up on Pochettino’s time with the club during his first press conference as a Spurs manager.

“First of all, I think I have to and I do it with a bit of sadness, I have to speak about Mauricio. I have to congratulate him for the work he did. I have to share with you what we already shared indoors, which is that this club will always be his home. This training ground will always be his training ground, he can come whenever he wants.

“The door is always open for him and from my experience tomorrow is another day and he will find happiness again. He will find a great club again and he will have a great future. He will always be welcome,” the Portuguese said.