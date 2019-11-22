Unai Emery gives new update on Granit Xhaka’s situation at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has given a new update on midfielder Granit Xhaka’s situation at the club. The Swiss had reacted angrily to the club’s fans’ jeering during the Gunners’ encounter against Crystal Palace at the Emirates in November. He was subsequently stripped of his captaincy and is yet to feature for the club since.

However, Emery has revealed that Xhaka is now feeling better and wants to regain the trust of Arsenal fans. Though he is yet to take a decision on whether the 27-year-old will feature in their next Premier League encounter against Southampton, the Spanish tactician said that he wants to make the player more comfortable and give him more confidence going forward.

“He’s feeling better and also he’s feeling his team is Arsenal now and he wants to regain the confidence of our supporters,” Emery said ahead of Southampton’s visit to the Emirates.

“Little by little, we can help him to come back and connect again with us and our supporters.

“We are going to decide tomorrow [if he’ll play] but I want to do that comeback giving him confidence, making him comfortable, and [at a time] when we can connect with our supporters in a good moment, a good performance and also being strong with them.”