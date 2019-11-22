Jose Mourinho opens up on prospect of facing Manchester United & Chelsea in December

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has opened up on the prospect of facing both Manchester United and Chelsea next month. The Portuguese made Spurs his third Premier League club after they sacked Mauricio Pochettino following a disastrous start to the 2019/20 season.

The former Manchester United boss even revealed that he received multiple messages from the Red Devils’ fans, players, coaching staff and board members after his appointment at Tottenham. “Yesterday I received 50 messages from United, the players, staff, the board and that means the world,” he said in his first press conference as Spurs manager.

“That is about the respect people have for you. Manchester United occupied my heart even with things I did not enjoy too much. But I loved so many things there, the fans, the people that worked at the club.“

Mourinho then went on to add that he has ‘only one shirt and one passion’ and that is Tottenham and that would be the case when he faces his former clubs in United and Chelsea next month.

He said: “If I play against one of my former teams, I have only one shirt and one passion and that is my club and now it’s Spurs.”

Spurs are set to face Manchester United on 4th December before playing Chelsea on 22nd of the month.