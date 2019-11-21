Jose Mourinho responds to comments that ‘he would never join Tottenham Hotspur’ because of Chelsea in 2015

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has responded to comments which he made during his time at Chelsea that he would never join Tottenham out of respect for the Blues in 2015. Mourinho was announced as Spurs’ new head coach after Mauricio Pochettino was given the sack.

“Yes. I couldn’t go. I couldn’t train in England for two years. I would not take the job because I love Chelsea supporters too much,” he had said when asked to confirm if he was offered the Tottenham job in 2007 In what was his first press conference as the Spurs boss, the Portuguese was asked about the comments he made in 2015.

“[That was] before I was sacked! This is modern football. In relation to players, the Bosman law changed everything. In relation to us coaches, because of you [the media] we lost that stability.

“The relationships are fast. Players can get tired of each other, they can get tired of the manager. Everything is faster.

“When I went to Manchester United with a free mind, with a free heart. Manchester United occupied my heart even with things I did not enjoy too much.

“But I loved so many things there, the fans, the people that worked at the club. But now it is about Spurs and I just hope I can be really, really happy here and make people happy and try and make sure there is not a bigger fan than myself.

“If there is one person in the world who wants Spurs to win and be successful – there is not one person that wants it more than me, maybe the same but not more.

“Chelsea is the past. A great past, two periods of titles, a great past, but it is the past,” Mourinho said.