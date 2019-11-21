Tottenham players are a gift – Jose Mourinho insists he does not need signings

Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho do not look set to clash over signing in January, as the new Tottenham boss happy with his squad

Jose Mourinho insists he is completely happy with his Tottenham squad and does not feel the need to delve into the transfer market.

Mourinho signed a three-and-a-half-year contract as Spurs’ new head coach on Wednesday as last season’s Champions League finalists moved quickly following the shock sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

Intrigue over how Mourinho’s relationship with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy might play out has dominated the initial analysis of the appointment.

Throughout his decorated career, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss has frequently clashed with his boards over transfer policy.

Levy has a reputation for dealing cautiously in the market and, although Spurs broke their transfer record to bring in Tanguy Ndombele during the close season, they went through the two windows in 2018-19 without making a single first-team addition.

Nevertheless, Mourinho was keen to focus on what he judges to be a fine inheritance at his first news conference in charge of Spurs – noting he was previously linked to a number of his new squad.

“The best gift are the players who are here. I don’t need new players. I just need to get to know these ones better,” he said.

“I know them well but you never know them well enough until you meet them.

“I told the players I came here because of them. I tried to buy some for different clubs and some I didn’t even try [to buy] because you know how difficult it was.”

Spurs head into Saturday’s Premier League game at West Ham, where Mourinho will renew acquaintances with old adversary Manuel Pellegrini, languishing in 14th in the Premier League.

Reports of growing unrest within the squad dominated Pochettino’s final weeks in charge, while uncertainty over the future of a number of star names is underlined by Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen all being out of contract at the end of this season.

Nevertheless, Mourinho has no doubt he is in the right place to revive a celebrated career after his sapping tenure at Manchester United.

“Happiness-wise, I am convinced my choice was a great one. [On a scale of one to 10], 10,” he said.

“When a club changes mid-season, it is because things are not good. Sometimes results make these decisions. I wouldn’t say it’s a [big] job. The potential of the club is huge, the potential of the players is great.

“One of the reasons I came was the vision Mr Levy put in front of me about this club. I know that I have potentially a great job in my hands.”