Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne’s woes under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea are well documented. Both players have gone on to become world-class players after cutting ties with the Blues. Former club captain John Terry now explains why the pair failed to make the grade under Mourinho.

Speaking to Dubai Eye 103.8, the ex-Chelsea skipper had this to say:

John Terry is saying De Bruyne & Salah couldn’t match the standards Mourinho set that’s why they didn’t make it at Chelsea pic.twitter.com/BKGAXeNQNm — threesixtytv (@threesixtytv) November 20, 2019

“Winning mentality is a must, whether it’s a small-sided game or possession-based. I see (Mohamed) Salah, (Kevin) De Bruyne come through, and they just couldn’t match his standards! They were very talented, very young individuals as well but Mourinho didn’t have time to put them into the team because we were winning every single week.

“His job’s on the line so if you come in and you’re ten-twenty per cent below the standards of say (Damien) Duff or Arjen (Robben), who were scoring twenty goals per season, you’re not going to make the team.

“Fair play to them, they’ve gone somewhere else and proved they are good enough but at that present time, they weren’t good enough for Chelsea.”

Jose Mourinho returned to the Premier League for his fourth stint recently, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham. The Portuguese football coach will oversee a London derby in his opening match, as Spurs face West Ham United.