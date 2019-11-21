Jose Mourinho’s old comments on Christian Eriksen’s contract situation resurface

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has a few urgent matters which need addressing at the club. Along with getting the club back into the top four mix after a disastrous start to the season, he has to try and tie down a few superstars of the club to longer contracts and renew deals of those who are set to leave on a free in the upcoming transfer window.

Spur superstars Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld’s contracts are set to run down after the ongoing season. An all of them have been linked with moves away from the club recently.

While there have been reports claiming that Mourinho is trying to convince the aforementioned players to stay, his old comments on the Eriksen situation while he was on Sky Sports as a pundit have resurfaced. “I don’t like to keep players that don’t want to stay at the club,” he had said.

“I think it is always really difficult. I am not thinking about the economical perspective, I mean from a motivational point of view. We sold Robben to Real Madrid, Chelsea didn’t want to or need the money. But he didn’t want to be there and wanted to go.

“There are some moments where motivation affects performance and it is difficult to keep players happy when they have other dreams.”

He had even opened up on Spurs’ current situation and whether it would be difficult to take over the managerial post at the North London club this season.

“I always felt the biggest investment Tottenham could do is what they did in previous seasons – which was keeping their best players. Some clubs, they can do both, they can keep their best players and buy other top players.

I think they showed clearly the group is fantastic with lots of young and English players. Of course, they were very close to making history. Once more, they kept their best players, brought in Ndombele and Lo Celso. I thought they would be ready for that challenge [for the title].”