Despite his shock sacking at the hands of Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino is arguably among the most sought-after managers in world football at the moment. But which are the clubs who could realistically consider appointing him?

#5 Paris Saint Germain

Realistically speaking, there is no club who wouldn’t love to have Pochettino at their helm and PSG would be no different.

The club made the decision to back Thomas Tuchel despite their Champions League debacle last season but another year without European glory would be unthinkable. Coming into Paris on the back of Tottenham’s run to the Champions League final, Pochettino would certainly be an attractive option.

#4 Manchester United



Manchester United have been known admirers of Mauricio Pochettino for a number of seasons, with Sir Alex Ferguson previously branding him as the ‘best manager in the country’.

It’s a hard call but had Spurs sacked their boss a year earlier, he would almost certainly be in the Old Trafford hot seat right now. Solskjaer has overseen an upturn in form and is a firm fan-favourite but another run of bad results would quickly slash the odds on Pochettino taking over in Manchester.

#3 Real Madrid

Another club, who, like Manchester United have courted the former Spurs manager in the past and who, like United, have a club legend at the helm.

Unlike Ole Gunnar Solskjaer however, ‘Zizou’ has 3 Champions League titles in his cabinet and his line of credit at the club extends even longer than the Norwegian’s does at Old Trafford. Further, Florentino Perez would be loathed to sack Zidane and only an unprecedented turn of events could lead to this stunning appointment.

#2 Arsenal

A direct switch across North London would be unthinkable but after Mourinho’s appointment at Spurs, is anything really?

Unai Emery is struggling at the moment and to top it off, Arsenal fans are all over social media calling for their club to appoint the out-of-work Pochettino. In all honesty, he would be a massive upgrade on what they have now, not to mention the drama the appoint would create – making it any football fan’s dream.

#1 Bayern Munich

Currently without a permanent coach after Niko Kovac’s sacking earlier this season, Bayern and Pochettino would be a match made in heaven. Pochettino’s youth policy, high-tempo football and man-management are exactly what Bayern are looking for at the moment to repair a dressing room left fractured by Kovac towards the end of his time.

Joshua Kimmich has already set tongues wagging after describing the Argentine as a ‘top coach’ and despite suffering a 7-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern earlier this season, he certainly has admirers in Bavaria.