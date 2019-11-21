Manchester United star responds to speculation he could join Jose Mourinho at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho is now the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, and his appointment comes just over a month before the start of the January transfer window. A few players have already been linked with joining Spurs under new management, and one Manchester United star has now responded to claims he could be the man off to North London.

Nemanja Matic is considered a “Mourinho guy” by most owing to his stints under the Portuguese boss, first at Chelsea and then at Manchester United, and speculation is rife that he could be going to Spurs next.

The Serbian is struggling to find regular game time this season under United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and with the emergence of Scott McTominay, it looks unlikely that he’ll be in the starting eleven very often.

This has prompted rumours of his move to Spurs with Mourinho now in charge, and Matic himself has responded to those claims with what can only be called positivity. Take a look.

Matic appears to be fuelling rumours that he could be headed out of Old Trafford, and with his former boss now calling the shots at Tottenham, perhaps this would be the best time for the midfielder to seek a new challenge in the Premier League.