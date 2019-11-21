3 ways Tottenham can line up under Jose Mourinho this season

Football fans woke up on Wednesday, November 20, to the news that Tottenham had sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino. Twelve hours later, they appointed former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as their new head coach. Mourinho begins his fourth stint in the Premier League on November 23 against West Ham United and here’s how he could set his side up.

4-2-3-1

The ‘Special One’ is back in the Premier League! Jose Mourinho takes charge of his third club in the English top division following stints at Chelsea and Manchester United. During his time at those clubs, Mourinho initially set his side up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which at present looks the most likely system he will deploy with Spurs.

This particular formation has worked wonders for Mourinho in the past. It was with the same system that he won his second UEFA Champions League title with Inter Milan. Chelsea, too, played in a 4-2-3-1 during his second stint in London, during which he won a Premier League and a League Cup.

Paulo Gazzaniga will be Mourinho’s go-to man in goal for the coming months, with Hugo Lloris out injured. Ahead of him, the Portuguese could deploy Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Juan Foyth. The full-back pairing is expected to work similar to that of Inter Milan and Chelsea, with Rose venturing forward while the converted Foyth sitting deeper.

A double pivot of Eric Dier and Tanguy N’Dombele looks the most likely option in central midfield at present, with the latter moving box-to-box while the former covering the back four. Dele Alli is looking like a safe bet for the number 10 role, with Christian Eriksen dropped to the bench. Out wide, the versatile Giovani lo Celso could be handed a starting role, allowing him to move inside to support the lone frontman, Harry Kane. Son Heung-min, meanwhile, looks a guaranteed starter at the opposite wing.

4-3-3

Jose Mourinho first arrived in England in the summer of 2004 and instantly made an impact by labelling himself the ‘Special One’. The Portuguese football coach proved his credentials as well, as he won back-to-back Premier League titles with Chelsea.

Unlike his Porto and Inter Milan days, Mourinho deployed a fluid 4-3-3 system while in London for his first stint. The formation would turn into a 4-1-4-1 in certain phases of the game, as Chelsea dominated opposition after opposition.

Mourinho’s recent history has not been kind. He has seen his systems falter resulting in his sacking from both Chelsea and Manchester United. Given his time out of management, the two-time Champions League winner could decide to revert to the system which took England by storm when he first arrived.

Tottenham do have the tools to play in a similar 4-3-3 formation as his first Chelsea side. While the backline remains the same as the previous system, the midfield three will now be brought closer to each other. Alli will be expected to push on and play further forward than his partners, similar to what Frank Lampard did back in 2004/05. N’Dombele or Lo Celso could fit in next to Alli due to their skillset, while Harry Winks also remains an option.

Out-wide, Erik Lamela could be deployed given his high work-rate, allowing him to help Foyth in defence while enabling him to support Kane and Son up-front.

3-4-3

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United spell came to a disappointing end in December 2018. Much was expected when the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss was given the reigns back in 2016. However, he ultimately left Old Trafford with the Europa League trophy as his saving grace.

During his time with the Red Devils, Mourinho tried to play in different systems to counter the opposition. 3-4-3 was among the formations he used to set his team up, although the first attempt at doing so ended in a disaster as Manchester United were hit for four by Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

Given the players at his disposal currently, it would not be a complete surprise to see Mourinho set his new-look Spurs in a 3-4-3/3-5-2 system. The formation will make room for one extra centre-back thus providing more defensive solidity. In this case, it could be Davinson Sanchez or Juan Foyth. Ryan Sessegnon could see his talents used in a full-back position, with Serge Aurier on the other side.

A Dier and N’Dombele double-pivot will most likely be used in this system, with the latter given the license to move back-and-forth. Son and Alli are likely to be deployed as inside forwards while the Englishman could also drop deeper to supplement the midfield and play as a number 10. Indispensible as he is, Harry Kane is expected to lead the line, regardless of the system Mourinho deploys.