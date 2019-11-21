Former Arsenal star urges Gunners to replace Unai Emery with Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino may have transformed Tottenham Hotspur into world beaters in just five years, but he was sacked by the club recently, and now finds himself looking for a new job. One former Arsenal star knows exactly where he should be going.

Not too far from North London, as things turn out. Martin Keown isn’t one to mince words, and he made it categorically clear that he hopes Arsenal decide to replace current manager Unai Emery with the class of Pochettino.

“There’s no need to panic at Arsenal, we are getting close to panic by the way, because we’re not having the best of seasons,” he told the Daily Mail.

“But the powers that be at the top of the club should be seriously considering Pochettino.

‘Big shock’ and ‘shame’ to see Pochettino go – Spurs’ Ben Davies

“I have a lot of admiration for what he did at Tottenham, the way he nurtured those young players and he didn’t spend a great deal of money.

“I would have stayed with Pochettino. I think he deserved that. I think it’s a hugely significant sacking. You’re going to have managers now looking over their shoulders.

“I know the poor record he has recently, but I still would have given him another chance. I don’t like the way Tottenham have done it.

“There will be a lot of chairmen looking at him now. Manchester United wanted him this time last year. I think Arsenal would have to be interested if they want to take a step forward.”