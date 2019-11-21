Jose Mourinho reveals why he decided to join Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho is now officially the new Tottenham Hotspur head coach, and a tall task stands before the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager.

He must take Spurs up from 14th in the Premier League table, and possibly without much backing in the January transfer window by the looks of things.

However, following his appointment, Mourinho revealed exactly why he chose to welcome the challenge of Spurs in his career.

“I couldn’t be happier and look forward to the challenge,” Mourinho said.

“What can I promise? Passion, real passion. Passion for my job, but also passion for my club, that’s the way I have been all my career and I want to try, obviously, everything to bring happiness to everyone who loves the club,” he added on Spurs TV.

“Even as an opponent, there was always huge respect between me and the club,” he added.

“I met you in cup finals, in semi-finals, in big matches and to keep that respect was probably in the back of my mind that one day I could be one of you.”

On the players, Mourinho made it clear he wishes to work with the entire squad and will give his very best.

“It’s a privilege when a manager goes to a club and feels that happiness in relation to the squad he is going to have,” he went on.

“It didn’t happen many times. To be honest, the majority of the times we go to clubs and we always think ‘we like some, I don’t like enough’ and you think immediately about what to do to change, what to do to make an approach between your ideas and the profile of the players.

“This is a completely different case. I really like this squad.”