Harry Redknapp makes bizarre Saddam Hussein admission about Pochettino joining Arsenal

After the shocking announcement that Jose Mourinho is now head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, a number of Arsenal fans now wait to realise their fate when it comes to the manager’s position.

Unai Emery has been criticised for failing to get the best of the current Arsenal squad, and murmurs of an all-North London switch are rampant since Mauricio Pochettino became available.

And Harry Redknapp believes that Arsenal fans will welcome the appointment of ‘Poch’, even if it means they accept a former Spurs boss to their team.

“With Pochettino going from Tottenham, there will be one or two Premier League managers waking up this morning thinking, ‘oh my God, this ain’t too clever’,” he told talkSPORT.

“And there will be one or two chairmen very excited this morning thinking if there’s any way they could get him in. What a signing he’d be.

“There are clubs in London who are having a terrible time. Why shouldn’t he go to Arsenal if he wants to? You think the Arsenal fans wouldn’t love him there?

“If you go in there and start winning football matches, they would have taken Saddam Hussein in there when he was about, the fans don’t give a monkey’s! If you start winning every week, they’re singing ‘there’s only one Saddam’.

“It happens in football – Sol Campbell went from Tottenham to Arsenal, George Graham did it, Terry Neill did it, Pat Jennings, one of our greatest goalkeepers in history, even he made the change.

“It can happen, as long as you can do the job. I would have thought Arsenal will be looking at Pochettino now thinking, ‘could we? Can we?’”