Jose Mourinho told that Tottenham have no money to spend in January

Jose Mourinho may have already been appointed the new head coach at Tottenham Hotspur, but an air of deja vu still exists over the club as things stand.

The Guardian are reporting that even though a manager with the superstar accolades of Mourinho has been named, the club still does not have the money needed to invest in the squad, and the Portuguese has been told about it as well.

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2019 finalists find themselves in 14th place with Mourinho taking over, and it is expected that the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss will take them back into the top four, and he will have to achieve this with the players he already has.

Repayments on the stadium make up a chunk of why Spurs have no money to spend in the winter transfer window, and Mourinho’s statements about working with a talented squad now hold more weight than ever.

“It’s a privilege when a manager goes to a club and feels that happiness in relation to the squad that he’s going to have,” Mourinho said on his appointment.

“These are not words of the moment. They are not words of me being the Tottenham head coach. These are words that I’ve told and I’ve repeated in the last three, four, five years – even as an opponent.

“I really like this squad and looking to the young players – there is not one manager in the world that doesn’t like to play young players and to help young players to develop. There is not one.

“The problem is that sometimes you get into clubs where the work that is below you is not good enough to produce these players so I look to our history and you see that the academy is always giving the talents that the first team needs. And, of course, I also look forward to work with that profile.”