Manchester United welcome three key players back to training after injury lay off

In a major boost to Manchester United and their players’ fitness, three key players from the squad have been spotted training with the club ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action.

United will take on Sheffield United at Bramball Lane on Sunday, and just might have Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic fit and available for selection for that game.

The trio was seen training at the AON training complex, per Sky Sports, and this could be the perfect time for them to return considering the busy period coming up.

Luke Shaw has been ruled out with a thigh injury suffered in a game against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford earlier in the season, and has since seen his left back spot in serious jeopardy with the emergence of young Brandon Williams.

Nemanja Matic has also been out with a long-term injury, but could return this weekend, and might be thrust right into the first team after an injury to Scott McTominay before the International break.

Finally, Axel Tuanzebe is back as well, returning from a hip problem suffered in the 1-1 draw that the Red Devils played out at Old Trafford against Liverpool.

Crucially, however, Paul Pogba is yet to fully recover from an ankle injury and is unlikely to return this weekend.