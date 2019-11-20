5 times Jose Mourinho insulted Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham confirmed Jose Mourinho as their new manager earlier in the day, in spite of the Portugese having some some less-than-complimentary things to say about his new employers in the past. FOX Sports Asia looks up the pages.

1. “Yeah, but they didn’t have that song when we beat them at Wembley a couple of months ago, that final they had a big dream to go, a title they had a big dream to win, because they don’t win many.”



In the aftermath of Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat to Spurs that kick-started the unraveling of his time at Old Trafford, ‘Ze’, as Mourinho is fondly called, was questioned about the “you’re not so special anymore” chants aimed at him by the Spurs’s supporters.

In typical fashion, he retorted with a cleverly aimed jibe of his own – reminding them how his United team had ended their trophy hopes in the FA Cup just a few months before.

2. “As we say in Portugal, they brought the bus and they left the bus in front of the goal.”

One of the first reported instances of Mourinho taking a shot at Spurs was not very long after taking over Chelsea in his first spell at the club.

Clearly frustrated at Spurs’s defensive set-up against his Chelsea team, Mourinho coined the now infamous ‘park-the-bus’ phrase, which ironically has been attributed to him as much as anyone else ever since.

“I’m really frustrated because there was only one team looking to win, they only came not to concede – it’s not fair for the football we played.”, he said, perhaps not knowing he would have to pull off similar tactics many a time.

3. “ I couldn’t go, No, because I love Chelsea supporters too much. I’m Chelsea.”

While not an insult per-se, Mourinho certainly made his preference known well before time. Ahead of Chelsea’s League Cup final against Tottenham in 2015, their then-manager revealed he had turned the North London club down after his first spell in the Premier League, out of love for the Chelsea supporters.

Whether owing to a lack of options or otherwise, the 360 degree turn of events shows just how fast things can change in football.

4. “Other players getting more money than them, other players getting more titles, look to Kyle Walker winning trophies, looking to the possibility to play for Real Madrid, for Barcelona, for Paris Saint-Germain. Maybe in this moment the team is not that focused family full of chemistry.”

Not even 3 months has passed since the new Spurs manager last criticised their team. Ahead of the North London derby, he cast a doubt over the team’s motivation – saying the players had their heads turned.

Some by money, some by the lure of bigger clubs, but a lack of motivation nonetheless. One cannot help but wonder what he plans to do about that.

5. “He [Harry Kane] was hidden all the time.”

Last on the list comes a comment on Harry Kane, after Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League final. The Spurs boss, then working as a pundit, made his feelings on Kane’s performance clear as daylight.

While there was truth in his statement, such a brutal assessment when something subtle would have sufficed was trademark Jose Mourinho.