Jose Mourinho names his new coaching staff at Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho is now officially the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, and the “special one” is already making his own few changes at the North London side.

The Telegraph are reporting that Mourinho has already begun recruiting his new backroom staff who will work alongside him at Spurs, after Tottenham got rid of their assistant coach Jesus Perez, first team coach Miguel D’Agostino and goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez along with their manager at the time, Mauricio Pochettino.

Instead, Mourinho has put his own stamp on proceedings, by appointing Joao Sacramento as his new assistant manager at Tottenham.

Sacramento was previously the assistant coach at French side Lille, and is proof that Mourinho wants some well-known faces to help assist him in his new venture.

Additionally, the new fitness trainer at the Premier League side will be Carlos Lalin, the analysis side of things will see a refresh in the form of Giovanni Cerra, and Ricardo Formoshino will join as club scout.

Even the goalkeeping coach position has now been altered, with Nuno Santos coming in from Lille as well. Missing out from this list is long time Mourinho aide Rui Faria, who is now the coach of Qatari club Al-Duhail SC.