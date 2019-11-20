Jose Mourinho to earn double the salary of Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has been named the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, and will take over the reins at the North London club from Mauricio Pochettino. This move has reportedly cost the club a whole lot of money.

The Mirror are reporting that Mourinho is set to earn a staggering £15million-a-year at Spurs, which is around double the salary earned by Pochettino during his time at Spurs.

In addition, the former Manchester United manager has penned a new three-year deal, keeping his immediate future at the club well intact.

‘Big shock’ and ‘shame’ to see Pochettino go – Spurs’ Ben Davies

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” Mourinho said after being named their new head coach by Spurs.

“The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy is the man who pulls the strings behind the scenes, and he clearly had a whole lot of praise in store for the work done by Mourinho previously.

“In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football,” Levy said.

“He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached.

“We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”