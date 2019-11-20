Spurs appoint Mourinho: Five key dates in Jose Mourinho’s diary

Jose Mourinho is back in English football with Tottenham and will already be looking forward to seeing some familiar faces.

Jose Mourinho was on Wednesday named Mauricio Pochettino’s successor at Tottenham.

It’s a remarkable return to English football for one of the game’s most successful, and controversial, managers.

A quick look at the fixture list shows the Portuguese will have to hit the ground running if he is to turn Spurs’ season around – the north London side are 14th heading into the weekend clash at West Ham, 11 points adrift of a Champions League spot.

After the cross-capital clash on Saturday, Mourinho will have to plot a route through a congested fixture list that also sees clashes with some old friends and foes.

Jose’s back. After Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United, the Portuguese has now rocked up at Tottenham. His spell at Old Trafford was marked by acrimony. Will he restore his reputation at Spurs? @DejanKalinic thinks so.https://t.co/b73QjInHRc — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) November 20, 2019

Fittingly, Mourinho opens his Tottenham tenure against a West Ham team managed by someone he has clashed with previously.

Mourinho fired a succession of barbs at Manuel Pellegrini after succeeding him as Real Madrid boss in 2010, repeatedly and deliberately calling him “Pellegrino” before claiming “if they [Real] get rid of me, I will go to a big club in the Premier League or Serie A,” when Pellegrini went to Malaga.

Further verbals were traded when the pair were at Chelsea and Manchester City respectively, and there is no doubt Mourinho would relish the opportunity to push his rival closer towards the sack.

West Ham have not won in six Premier League games and suffered a humiliating 4-0 thumping at League One side Oxford United in the EFL Cup in September.

AN EARLY GREEK TRAGEDY? – OLYMPIACOS (H), TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Spurs may have struggled domestically this season, but it has been a different story in the Champions League and victory over the Greek side will guarantee them a place in the knock-out stages.

Pochettino guided the club to their first Champions League final last season, where they lost to Liverpool, an amazing feat Mourinho will do well to replicate.

He could not ask for better opponents for his first home game, however. Olympiacos prop up Group B having taken just one point from their four games – against Spurs in Piraeus – while conceding 10 goals in the process.

4 – Jose Mourinho has won the league title in every country in which he has managed: Portugal, England, Italy and Spain. Respect. pic.twitter.com/WAGEmtnkdK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 20, 2019

It will be fascinating to see what kind of reception Mourinho receives when he takes Tottenham to Manchester United.

While the Portuguese regularly flagged his achievements before arriving at Old Trafford, his two-and-a-half-year spell in Manchester was mixed.

He claimed EFL Cup and Europa League titles, but it was a reign characterised by acrimony with key players in his squad.

His successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also struggled and Mourinho will see this as a wonderful opportunity to make a statement.

A PRE-CHRISTMAS CRACKER – CHELSEA (H), SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

Mourinho faces another of his former clubs when Chelsea visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium three days before Christmas.

The 56-year-old enjoyed enormous success across two spells at Stamford Bridge but was roundly jeered on his last visit with Manchester United.

In response, Mourinho held up three figures to signify the number of Premier League titles he won with the club, in addition to an FA Cup success.

If the love affair was on the rocks then, Mourinho’s move to Chelsea’s London rivals means it is now officially over.

0 – No team with as few points as Spurs have after 12 games (14) has ever gone on to record a top four finish in the Premier League. Endeavour. pic.twitter.com/e9HK27GMQ3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 20, 2019

Two of the game’s most successful managers – and perennial rivals – over the past 10 years, Guardiola and Mourinho continue to slug it out at the highest level.

From undignified rows when at Real Madrid and Barcelona to a more peaceful co-habitation of Manchester, the latest chapter promises to be equally engaging.

By early February, City will likely be in the title race while Spurs’ push for a top-four finish could be in full swing.

Either way, this promises to be another intriguing encounter.