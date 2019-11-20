Former Liverpool boss reveals why Jose Mourinho joined Tottenham

Jose Mourinho is now officially Tottenham Hotspur boss, and it appears that everyone has something to say about it. Former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness has given his own account.

The duo worked together at Sky Sports briefly, doing a bit of punditry that was both exciting and engaging, and Souness believes that it was clear Mourinho had a bit of anger after being sacked by his former employers Manchester United.

“Deep inside he is an angry and frustrated man with the way it turned out for him at United, Spurs will reap the benefit of that,” Souness said, per The Mirror.

“Will they win the league this year? No. But they will be far more difficult to play against.

“He talks common sense at that is basically what football is about. Off-camera he is jovially funny, he is engaging, extremely knowledgeable and desperate to get back into football.

“He will know where he could have done better and decisions he made he wishes he hadn’t made. Spurs will reap the benefit of that big time.”

Only time will tell whether or not Tottenham do reap the benefits of a Jose Mourinho hungry for more success, but as of now, it is clear that the Portuguese’s appointment has divided opinion.