Spurs appoint Jose Mourinho: ‘Specialist in failure’, eye-pokes and Mourinho’s best fall-outs

Jose Mourinho has made a sensational return to the Premier League with Tottenham, but it is unlikely to be a smooth ride.

Jose Mourinho has proven a successful, and controversial figure, during his long managerial career.

Trophies have been plentiful, as have confrontations with rival managers.

There have been clashes in Italy, Spain and England as the former Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United has made waves throughout Europe.

Here, we look back at five of Mourinho’s most heated moments.

“Demenza senile”

Premier League managers having a go at each other is nothing new, but it felt like Antonio Conte and Mourinho crossed a line in the 2017-18 season. Mourinho appeared to implicate Conte when he suggested counterparts act like “clowns” on the touchline, with the Italian often running into the crowd to celebrate Chelsea goals.

From there, the row quickly escalated. Conte hit back, suggesting Mourinho was suffering from “demenza senile”, which translates as senile dementia. Mourinho famously ran down the touchline at Old Trafford when Porto scored a key Champions League winner, but Conte had gone too far and Chelsea quickly clarified that he meant “amnesia”.

Having successfully provoked Conte, Mourinho blamed the media for the whole affair and referenced match-fixing allegations made against Siena during Conte’s time in charge. The former Italy boss served a ban but was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Conte then called Mourinho a “little man” and suggested he would seek to meet his rival “in a room” to sort out their difficulties.

Conte says on comments from Jose Mourinho that ‘you have to know the truth’. Conte explains that a court declared his innocence. #NORCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 6, 2018

It was assumed that Pep Guardiola and Mourinho would renew their old rivalry when the pair were appointed by Manchester City and United respectively in 2016, but the row never boiled over.

The closest they have come to fireworks was a clash in the Old Trafford tunnel following City’s 2-1 win in the Manchester derby in December 2017. Mourinho allegedly went to the away dressing room to complain over the volume of City’s celebrations, only for a melee to ensue. Guardiola was not present at the time and Mourinho later blamed a “diversity in education” between the two Manchester squads for the fracas.

Mourinho and Guardiola go way back, with the Portuguese believing he should have been appointed by Barcelona before they moved for their former player. Later, while in charge of Real Madrid, Mourinho saw his side thrashed 5-0 at Camp Nou, while he was sent off for gouging the eye of Guardiola’s assistant, Tito Vilanova, during the 2011 Supercopa de Espana. Mourinho also suggested Guardiola’s Barcelona won the 2010-11 Champions League by virtue of generous refereeing.

Jose Mourinho: ‘Tito Vilanova’s passing is a sad day for football, for Barcelona and most importantly for his family and friends…’ #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 25, 2014

That Mourinho seemingly lost interest in rowing with former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was probably a sign of how far the Gunners eventually fell under the veteran Frenchman. Mourinho no longer saw Wenger as a rival. It was not always the case, though, as Wenger was the subject of one of the 56-year-old’s most famous rants, when he called the Arsenal manager a “specialist in failure”.

Mourinho’s Chelsea were a point clear of the Gunners atop the Premier League table in February 2014 when the Portuguese hit out at a long trophy-less wait for the Gunners. “If I do that in Chelsea, eight years, I leave and don’t come back,” Mourinho said.

Back in 2005, Wenger was called a “voyeur” by Mourinho. “He likes to watch other people,” he said. “There are some guys who, when they are at home, have a big telescope to see what happens in other families. He speaks, speaks, speaks about Chelsea.”

Boss on Mourinho: “He has aways had fantastic teams. It’s not a game between two managers, it’s a game about clubs” pic.twitter.com/eOHQsXZhKC — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 3, 2014

Mourinho has often had a problem with managers who succeeded him at clubs, with Rafael Benitez drawing his ire on multiple occasions.

After Mourinho left Inter, Benitez took over and claimed the Club World Cup with the Serie A side. “I thought he was going to thank me for the title I gave him,” said the ex-Porto boss.

Benitez took charge of Chelsea briefly between Mourinho’s two spells at Stamford Bridge, leading the Blues to Europa League glory. “I don’t want to win the Europa League,” Mourinho said. “It would be a big disappointment for me.”

Mourinho had obviously changed his tune by 2017, when winning the Europa League earned Manchester United a route into the Champions League.

Rafael Benítez has become only the fourth coach to win the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League more than once… #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/XJbGu9oT1J — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 15, 2013

At United, Mourinho’s team were often accused of ‘parking the bus’, which is ironic as he is credited with introducing the phrase to English football.

After a 0-0 draw against Tottenham in 2004 during his first Chelsea spell, Mourinho said: “As we say in Portugal, they brought the bus and they left the bus in front of the goal.”

And after Inter knocked out Barca on the way to the Champions League title in 2010, Mourinho extended the metaphor further.

“We won the tie in Barcelona, but everyone talks about Barcelona winning and says we parked the bus in front of the goal,” said Mourinho. “We didn’t park the bus, we parked the plane.”