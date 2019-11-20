Jose Mourinho said in 2015 he would never manage Tottenham out of respect for Chelsea fans

Jose Mourinho has been appointed the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur after the club parted ways with previous boss Mauricio Pochettino. It is fair to say that this appointment has divided opinion.

There is no doubt that Mourinho remains one of the most successful managers in modern football, but his recent track record hasn’t been all that positive, and his inability to stay in one job for a long period of time continues to be his biggest flaw.

That being said, perhaps the Portuguese may be the man best suited to break Spurs’ jinx of not being able to win trophies, and if he does manage the feat, would be able to accomplish something that even someone as loved as Pochettino was never able to.

‘Big shock’ and ‘shame’ to see Pochettino go – Spurs’ Ben Davies

But till that happens, Mourinho will remain a bit of a villain in the minds of many, and statements like the one he made back in 2015 might be the reason why.

When asked that year if he was approached for the Spurs top job back in 2007, Mourinho said he was offered the position, but turned it down because of his love for Chelsea and their fans.

“Yes. I couldn’t go. I couldn’t train in England for two years,” he first said.

“I would not take the job because I love Chelsea supporters too much,” he further added.

How times change.