Harry Kane thanks Mauricio Pochettino for making his ‘dreams’ come true

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked as Tottenham manager on Tuesday, with captain Harry Kane writing a heartfelt tribute to the coach.

Tottenham captain Harry Kane thanked Mauricio Pochettino for helping him realise his dreams following the Argentinian’s sacking.

Spurs sprung a surprise on Tuesday when they announced Pochettino’s five-and-a-half-year spell as manager had been ended.

Pochettino had enjoyed a fine spell at the club, transforming them into top-four regulars and taking Spurs to their first Champions League final last season, ultimately losing 2-0 to Liverpool.

But after a difficult start to the new campaign, claiming just 14 points from their first 12 matches, chairman Daniel Levy made a drastic decision, with Spurs confirming Jose Mourinho as their new manager on Wednesday.

There remains plenty of respect for Pochettino in the Spurs dressing room, however, with skipper Kane the latest to pay tribute to ex-Southampton boss.

“Gaffer. I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams,” Kane wrote on his official Twitter account.

“We’ve had some amazing moments in the last five and a half years that I will never forget.

“You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter!”