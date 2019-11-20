Rumour Has It: Manchester City open contract talks with Sterling Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is reportedly in talks with Manchester City about a new deal, just 12 months after signing an extension.

Manchester City are going to great lengths to keep Raheem Sterling.

Though contracted until 2023, the England international’s exceptional form has led to links with Real Madrid.

But it could earn him a fresh extension to his bumper deal at the Etihad Stadium.

TOP STORY – CITY SEEK STERLING INSURANCE

Premier League champions City have opened contract talks with star forward Sterling, according to the Mirror.

The 24-year-old agreed a new three-year extension a mere 12 months ago but City are taking no chances with his future amid rumours of interest from LaLiga giants Madrid.

Sterling has scored 14 goals in 17 club appearances this season.

EXCLUSIVE: Raheem Sterling opens contract talks with Man City over improving current £300k-a-week deal | @johncrossmirror https://t.co/aN4hO4BKSOpic.twitter.com/aKZ0GHcRjn — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 19, 2019

– Corriere dello Sport says Juventus are preparing a €100million offer for Valencia winger Ferran Torres, who has also been linked to Liverpool.

– Bayern Munich are interested in Tottenham teenager Troy Parrott and Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, reports the Daily Mail. Parrott, 17, has caught the eye, while Henderson is on loan at Sheffield United.

– Napoli have offered Fabian Ruiz a contract extension through to 2025, claims Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona and Madrid are rumoured to want the Spain international midfielder.

– According to reports in Spain, Athletic Bilbao want to re-sign Javi Martinez from Bayern Munich. Martinez left the Basque club for Bayern in 2012.