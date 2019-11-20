Premier League |

Fans react in shock as Jose Mourinho is appointed new Tottenham boss

Tottenham Hotspur shocked the world when they announced that they were parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino after what can only be called a successful five-year relationship, and his replacement has sent even more shock waves throughout the sporting world.

Jose Mourinho has been announced as the new Spurs head coach, and it is clear that fans around the globe are still trying to wrap their head around what just happened.

We wish you all the best Jose, you’re certainly going to need it!

