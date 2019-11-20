Fans react in shock as Jose Mourinho is appointed new Tottenham boss

Tottenham Hotspur shocked the world when they announced that they were parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino after what can only be called a successful five-year relationship, and his replacement has sent even more shock waves throughout the sporting world.

Jose Mourinho has been announced as the new Spurs head coach, and it is clear that fans around the globe are still trying to wrap their head around what just happened.

What?? Mourinho replaces Pochettino 😮😮😮 — Aakriti Singh (@imageb13) November 20, 2019

Still haven’t wrapped my head around Mourinho actually being on Spurs touchline. Shits mad. — Winston (@utdwinston) November 20, 2019

Potch out. Mourinho in.

Football is a funny old game. pic.twitter.com/MJRYX9YEIm — Paul Casey 🐝 (@casey_digital) November 20, 2019

Absolutely no interest in having the man at our club. Appreciate the season has been garbage (and I see why Poch is gone) but Mourinho is a destructive influence and I can’t believe we’re stupid enough to think this is the answer. — Daniel (@danielmarcevans) November 20, 2019

Mourinho to Spurs sealed. I can’t wait for him to completely destroy them in 2 seasons. — Jay Njoroge (@Jay2em) November 20, 2019

Jose Mourinho went from my hero to my villain within 4 years. What a snake man, I pray to god he fails at Tottenham. — RJ 🦖 (@ReeceJamesSZN) November 20, 2019

So Mourinho who kicks up a fuss if he doesn’t get 100’s of millions to spend has just gone to Spurs who gave Poch about €50 in about 5 years? 😂😂😂 — Robert Daly (@Rob95D) November 20, 2019

Mourinho is Spurs manager. The surest thing at the end of the season is Arsenal and Man united won’t make top 4 — Ragna Solskaja (@YinkaDerek) November 20, 2019

I just want to know how Mourinho who won 3 trophies at Man united is a failure whose career is finished But top managers who don’t even win anything for that long are really good and progressive 😊 Make it make sense pls — Feran The Beloved (@FeranmiOg) November 20, 2019

Can’t wait for Levy to buy the players Mourinho wants, then Mourinho deciding they’re shite and asking for replacements. — David (@DDev87) November 20, 2019

We wish you all the best Jose, you’re certainly going to need it!