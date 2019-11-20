Spurs sack Pochettino: Manager’s exit a ‘big shock’ to Ben Davies

Tottenham’s decision to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino came as a surprise to defender Ben Davies.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies described the Premier League club’s decision to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino as a “big shock”.

Pochettino was sacked by Spurs on Tuesday after five and a half years at the helm, departing following a poor start to the 2019-20 season.

Champions League runners-up in June, Tottenham have won just three of their opening 12 Premier League games and are 14th in the table.

Davies, who has made just five league appearances for Spurs this season, said he was surprised.

“I didn’t really know about it until after the game,” he said after Wales’ win over Hungary secured their spot at Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

“But it was a big shock. He’s been amazing to work with for the last five years and it’s a shame to see him go.”

Davies played 90 minutes during Wales’ victory against Hungary as they progressed from Group E.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are reportedly set to appoint Jose Mourinho as manager ahead of visiting West Ham on Saturday.