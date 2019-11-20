BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur appoint Jose Mourinho as new head coach following Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the appointment of Jose Mourinho as head coach of the club on a three-and-a-half-year contract. The announcement comes just hours after former boss Mauricio Pochettino was given the sack late night on Tuesday.

Spurs sacked the Argentine tactician after a disastrous start to the 2019/20 season which saw the club go down to the 14th spot on the English Premier League table. Mourinho was the front-runner for the job, as various reports stated and has now been confirmed as the club’s next head coach.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jose Mourinho as Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season,” an official statement from the club read.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Mourinho on his appointment: “I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”