Premier League |

Arsenal fans want club’s board to replace Unai Emery with Mauricio Pochettino

arsenal pochettino

With Mauricio Pochettino getting the sack from Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho reportedly replacing him there, Arsenal fans are now shifting their focus from the Portuguese towards the Argentine tactician. The Gunners’ fans are no longer fond of manager Unai Emery and want him removed from the managerial position at the club.

As soon as the news of Pochettino’s sacking broke out, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to demand the board to sack Emery and appoint the former Spurs boss instead. Here are some of the best reactions!

 

 

Comments