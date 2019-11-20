Reports: Jose Mourinho’s contract details with Tottenham Hotspur revealed

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino after a five-year association. The Argentine was asked to leave Spurs after the club endured a disastrous start to the 2019/20 season which saw them fall down to the 14th spot on the league table after 12 matches. And if reports from England are to be believed, Jose Mourinho is all set to take over the managerial reigns at the North London-based club.

The Portuguese is one of the biggest managers who isn’t associated with a club currently and Sky Sports report that he will be announced as the next Spurs manager before the Premier League action resumes this coming weekend. With Mourinho taking up the Spurs job, his supposed contact details with the club have been revealed as well.

According to Tuttosport, the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has taken a significant pay cut to return to management. He was initially demanding €20 million per season, which he earned at United but the report claims that he has taken a massive €7 million a season cut and will earn €13 million per season.

The report adds that Mourinho is expected to sign a two-year contract with the option of extending it by another year or a straightforward three-year contract.