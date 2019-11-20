Premier League |

Fans believe Jose Mourinho will not be a good appointment for Tottenham Hotspur following Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking

Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino after a disastrous start to the 2019/20 season. There have been reports that Jose Mourinho is all but set to take over the managerial post at the North London-based club.

Fans, however, don’t think Spurs should appoint Mourinho as they took to Twitter to let their feelings known. Here are the best of reactions.

 

Comments