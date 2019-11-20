Fans believe Jose Mourinho will not be a good appointment for Tottenham Hotspur following Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking

Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino after a disastrous start to the 2019/20 season. There have been reports that Jose Mourinho is all but set to take over the managerial post at the North London-based club.

Fans, however, don’t think Spurs should appoint Mourinho as they took to Twitter to let their feelings known. Here are the best of reactions.

An owner who hasn’t been ruthless enough in selling some players or prepared to spend enough to satisfy the manager’s needs appoints… Jose Mourinho? I just don’t get it. https://t.co/tF73FagZ2A — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) November 19, 2019

Pochetttino sacked Solskjaer and Zidane shitting themselves Mourinho frantically trying to contact Levy Eddie Howe switched his phone to loud just in case Tim Sherwood waiting in a car by White Hart Lane not realising they’ve moved Guardiola blames Klopp for the whole thing — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) November 19, 2019

Tottenham’s and Jose Mourinho’s representatives are in talks for the Portuguese to take over at Spurs, according to @SkySportsNews pic.twitter.com/C6ZwDcpEsF — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 19, 2019

This will definitely be Mourinho taking out Daniel James when we’re on the counter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/y15RQZh2FQ — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 19, 2019

Spurs and Mourinho: please don’t . Don’t compound one grievous error with another one — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) November 19, 2019

BREAKING: Jose Mourinho talking to representatives from Tottenham Hotspur this evening. pic.twitter.com/Jy8Nbq15gD — David Brent (@DavidBrentMovie) November 19, 2019

Can see why Mourinho would want to go to Spurs. He likes working for owners who hate big transfer fees and don’t sell players the manager wants rid of. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) November 19, 2019

I don’t think you lot realise how big of a statement this is. Jose Mourinho. Jose fucking Mourinho is gonna manage Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. One of the most successful managers of all time is gonna manage Tottenham Hotspur. This is massive. — George (@NoyCoysGeorge) November 19, 2019

Tottenham are a club with a modest budget, a chairman who has strong opinions, a long term plan and a lot of players agitating over their future. Every one is a red flag when set against the name Jose Mourinho. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) November 19, 2019

I feel like Mourinho is the final boss in my game of ‘how much can I possibly hate Spurs’ — Kick Arse (@kickarseHD) November 19, 2019

Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho would be this decade’s version of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries. Whole world can see it is not meant to be. Do it Spurs. Do it — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 19, 2019

Duncan Castles when Mourinho finalises his move to Spurs pic.twitter.com/yaFyd7BzpP — Kristian (@vonstrenginho) November 19, 2019