Reports: Jose Mourinho favourite to take over at Tottenham Hotspur after Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino after a horrible start to the season which has seen them slide down to the 14th spot in the Premier League table. The North London side are now actively looking for an able replacement for the Argentine, who was considered one of the best managers in the league.

If reports from journalist Fabrizio Romano are to be believed, Jose Mourinho is the favourite to take over the vacant managerial position at Spurs. The Portuguese has been away from the Premier League for less than a year after Manchester United sacked him in December last year.

Whether or not Mourinho is appointed at the helm of affairs at Spurs remains to be seen. The report claims that club chairman Daniel Levy is expected to make a decision on the same soon.

José Mourinho is the favourite to get Tottenham job. Totally confirmed 😉 Daniel Levy decision will arrive soon. Massimiliano Allegri is NOT on the list at the moment. ⚪️ #THFC #Spurs #Tottenham — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2019

Tottenham are considering José Mourinho as new manager, after sacking Pochettino. And José would be open to start a discussion with Spurs. Daniel Levy will decide on next hours. ⚪️ #THFC #Tottenham #Spurs #Pochettino — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2019