Twitter reacts in shock as Tottenham Hotspur sack Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino after a five-year association. Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League table after a disastrous start to the season and the Argentine tactician’s job was on the line for quite some time now.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Pochettino’s sacking.

 

