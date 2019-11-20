Twitter reacts in shock as Tottenham Hotspur sack Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino after a five-year association. Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League table after a disastrous start to the season and the Argentine tactician’s job was on the line for quite some time now.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Pochettino’s sacking.

I feel gutted for Pochettino. He delivered Tottenham Champions League football four years out of five, guided us to a Champions League final and made us feel like Spurs were one of the great teams again. Lots of very special memories of this great man. I’ll miss you! 💙⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/jNiBEq3OUp — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) November 19, 2019

I would just like to thank Mauricio and his team for the wonderful memories they gave us all and it’s been a real pleasure knowing you and being part of the last 5 years. Best Wishes to you all wherever you go and you will always be remembered and welcome here in Tottenham. COYS — Micky Hazard (@1MickyHazard) November 19, 2019

📅 October 2019

👀 Mauricio Pochettino says he ‘hopes to stay at @SpursOfficial for 5 more years’. 📅 November 2019

😳 Mauricio Pochettino is sacked as @SpursOfficial manager. 😭 Cheers, Son’s crying. Nice one. pic.twitter.com/wSszLUTbaA — SPORF (@Sporf) November 19, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham’s most successful manager since the 1960s: – 0 league titles

– 0 FA Cups

– 0 League Cups

– 0 Champions League What a legacy, the next manager has big shoes to fill — Austin (@AustinDarbo) November 19, 2019

Now that @SpursOfficial decided to ditch Pochetino after building such a competitive team… Can klopp please buy #Son for @LFC dudes a beast — Neeno D Ace (@iam_NeenoDAce) November 19, 2019

Still absolutely gutted for #Pochettino 😔! Don’t know how I feel about mourinho if it gets done, positives & negatives with him, but it’s got to be a big name, I’ll be fuming if I wake up and i see Eddie Howe or someone like that is the new manager of Tottenham 😄🤦🏻‍♂️#THFC #COYS — Luke Matthews (@LukeMatthews90) November 19, 2019

Spurs still love u boss ❤❤

Epl will miss you Poch 💔 #tottenham pic.twitter.com/hcJUD7Rabl — Michey Miles (@MicheyMiles) November 19, 2019

😡😡💔💔 damn I like this Man he was one of us, a real family kabisa… Thank you Poch and may God bless you kokote uendako tuko pamoja… #SeeYouAgainPoch @SpursOfficial @COYS_com https://t.co/EKMtwcEf9Q — Mang’era Mandela (@EraMandela) November 19, 2019

Tottenham, after all the great football, fantastic games, excellent players and fine new stadium, have forgotten one thing. That Mauricio Pochettino got them to a Champions League final and their consistently best league form in more than 50 years. Tottenham. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 19, 2019