Twitter reacts in shock as Tottenham Hotspur sack Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino after a five-year association. Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League table after a disastrous start to the season and the Argentine tactician’s job was on the line for quite some time now.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Pochettino’s sacking.

I feel gutted for Pochettino. He delivered Tottenham Champions League football four years out of five, guided us to a Champions League final and made us feel like Spurs were one of the great teams again. Lots of very special memories of this great man. I’ll miss you! πŸ’™βš½οΈ #COYS pic.twitter.com/jNiBEq3OUp β€” Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) November 19, 2019

I would just like to thank Mauricio and his team for the wonderful memories they gave us all and it’s been a real pleasure knowing you and being part of the last 5 years. Best Wishes to you all wherever you go and you will always be remembered and welcome here in Tottenham. COYS β€” Micky Hazard (@1MickyHazard) November 19, 2019

πŸ“ October 2019

πŸ‘€ Mauricio Pochettino says he ‘hopes to stay at @SpursOfficial for 5 more years’. πŸ“ November 2019

😳 Mauricio Pochettino is sacked as @SpursOfficial manager. 😭 Cheers, Son’s crying. Nice one. pic.twitter.com/wSszLUTbaA β€” SPORF (@Sporf) November 19, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham’s most successful manager since the 1960s: – 0 league titles

– 0 FA Cups

– 0 League Cups

– 0 Champions League What a legacy, the next manager has big shoes to fill β€” Austin (@AustinDarbo) November 19, 2019

Now that @SpursOfficial decided to ditch Pochetino after building such a competitive team… Can klopp please buy #Son for @LFC dudes a beast β€” Neeno D Ace (@iam_NeenoDAce) November 19, 2019

Still absolutely gutted for #Pochettino πŸ˜”! Don’t know how I feel about mourinho if it gets done, positives & negatives with him, but it’s got to be a big name, I’ll be fuming if I wake up and i see Eddie Howe or someone like that is the new manager of Tottenham πŸ˜„πŸ€¦πŸ»β€β™‚οΈ#THFC #COYS β€” Luke Matthews (@LukeMatthews90) November 19, 2019

Spurs still love u boss ❀❀

Epl will miss you Poch πŸ’” #tottenham pic.twitter.com/hcJUD7Rabl β€” Michey Miles (@MicheyMiles) November 19, 2019

πŸ˜‘πŸ˜‘πŸ’”πŸ’” damn I like this Man he was one of us, a real family kabisa… Thank you Poch and may God bless you kokote uendako tuko pamoja… #SeeYouAgainPoch @SpursOfficial @COYS_com https://t.co/EKMtwcEf9Q β€” Mang’era Mandela (@EraMandela) November 19, 2019

Tottenham, after all the great football, fantastic games, excellent players and fine new stadium, have forgotten one thing. That Mauricio Pochettino got them to a Champions League final and their consistently best league form in more than 50 years. Tottenham. β€” Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 19, 2019