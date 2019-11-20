Spurs sack Mauricio Pochettino: Gary Lineker says Tottenham will not find a better manager

The sacking of Mauricio Pochettino has not impressed Gary Lineker, who said: “He helped the club to punch massively above their weight.”

Former Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker says the club will not find a better manager than Mauricio Pochettino, after the Argentinian was relieved of his duties.

Spurs confirmed the departure of Pochettino, along with his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez, in a club statement on Tuesday.

The news comes after Tottenham made a dismal start to the 2019-20 season, winning just three of their first 12 Premier League games and suffering a humiliating 7-2 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Yet although he was unable to win a trophy during his five-and-a-half-year stint in north London, Pochettino’s standing remained high after he guided Spurs to four successive top-four finishes and last season’s Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool.

In a tweet, Lineker wrote: “Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by @SpursOfficial. He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement….ain’t gonna happen.”

Spurs’ next game is at West Ham on Saturday. They are 14th in the Premier League, 11 points adrift of the final Champions League qualification place.