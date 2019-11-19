Eden Hazard predicts outcome of Chelsea vs Manchester City

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend, and it is undoubtedly the standout fixture of this particular matchday.

The last time Chelsea went to the Etihad Stadium it was a rather embarrassing occasion for the Blues, finding themselves on the wrong end of a 6-0 scoreline that outlined the difference between the two sides.

However, this season Chelsea have been particularly impressive under new manager Frank Lampard, and chances of another 6-0 look rather unlikely.

Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount & Tammy Abraham – Key to Chelsea’s & England’s success? | The John Dykes Show

Eden Hazard was a part of that game where the Londoners were drubbed away from home, but even he believes that his former employers are in a much better position now, and can possibly even win this game.

“Of course they can beat Man City. It’s not going to be easy, it’s hard to play there and last time we played there we lost 6-0,” he said to Sky Sports.

“So it’s bad memories for me and for Chelsea as well but I think this season they are really good. They are really young but really good, so why not go there and win the game?”

Chelsea currently sit in the top four of the Premier League table and are actually one point ahead of Man City as things stand.