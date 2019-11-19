Arsenal told to sign former Barcelona manager as Unai Emery replacement

Arsenal fans the world over are calling for change after struggling to get going this season, and the first place to make changes could start in management, with Unai Emery the presumed guilty party.

The Gunners were expected to fly high with the Spaniard at the helm, but not too many fans are impressed with the work done by Emery, and there is reason to believe that more mediocrity could be in the near future.

With talk of Emery being replaced, former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell has chimed in with his own account, and feels that should the current manager be sacked, his replacement could be Luis Enrique, who managed Barcelona.

Enrique tragically lost his nine-year-old daughter to cancer recently, but could be set for a return to management, and should he come to Arsenal, it might bode well for a few players.

“Some of the names, obviously [Massimiliano] Allegri’s got mentioned,” Campbell said on AFTV.

“Rafa Benitez has got a mention, who’s stuck out in China right now. “Luis Enrique, I mentioned Luis Enrique. And I know he’s going through some bereavement with his family, with his daughter passing away. “But it might be the kickstart he needs to get back into work, to get hands on and to just move on with his life. It might be the case, it might not, I’m not sure.