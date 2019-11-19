Former Arsenal striker wants Jose Mourinho nowhere near the club

Jose Mourinho has been linked with the top job at Arsenal since poor results heaped the pressure on current manager Unai Emery, but one former Arsenal player is not so keen on having him at the Emirates Stadium.

Kevin Campbell refused to even say the word Mourinho during his recent appearance on AFTV, and highlighted that he wanted the Portuguese to stay far away from the North London side.

“There’s been a lot of rumours flying about, about a new manager coming in,” Campbell said on AFTV.

“There’s that ‘M’ word that I don’t even want to mention. Yeah, Mickey Mouse.

“I don’t want to mention him, who was manager of our rivals, two of our rivals and apparently got spotted having dinner with Raul [Sanllehi], which is nonsense.

“But I wouldn’t have him anyway, I wouldn’t have him anywhere near the club.”

When the former Gunners frontman was asked who he preferred between Emery and Mourinho, the answer was simple.

“I don’t need to answer that,” Campbell continued.

“I’d have none of them. I’d have Freddie [Ljungberg] in. [Mourinho’s] not in, he’s not in, and Emery’s gone. So if that’s the case I’d have none of them and I don’t have to choose one.

“Yeah [it’s got that bad] that fans could sell their soul to the devil. I say that just as a saying.

“Sell their soul to Mourinho who has absolutely lambasted Arsenal, taken the mickey out of Arsenal, taken the mickey out of Arsene Wenger when he was our manager, specialist in failure and all that.

“That’s aimed at us, that isn’t just the manager, that’s aimed at us. This is how it is.”