Manchester United starlet reveals he wants to be next Wayne Rooney

Manchester United have found their own next star in the form of young Mason Greenwood, and in a very short period of time, the teenager is making a serious name for himself.

Lauded by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as one of the greatest finishers he has ever seen, Greenwood looks set to have bright future at the Red Devils, and he certainly looks up to the right people.

In a recent interview conducted by Daily Mail, Greenwood revealed that Wayne Rooney was one of his idols, and that the Brazilian Ronaldo was another one he looks up to.

“It has to be Rooney,” he said.

“The Brazilian Ronaldo, too. They’ve always stood out for me and I’ve always looked up to them. Ronaldo was quite a while ago but my dad used to show me clips of him.

“Rooney is such a great goalscorer and that is what I want to be. You have to have a role model. I’ve never seen him, though. I’ve watched his games and the highlights on YouTube. Hopefully I’ll get to meet him one day.”

The striker also discussed working under Solskjaer and his development under the Norwegian.

“The manager is a really nice person,” Greenwood revealed.

“Obviously he was a great goalscorer at United and I know about him, I’ve watched him. He’s a great manager in my eyes. I’ve got so many role models around me and Marcus is another one. I just want to follow in his footsteps.”