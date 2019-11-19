Manchester City great Yaya Toure names Manchester United star as his toughest opponent

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has named Manchester United and former Chelsea star Nemanja Matic as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career. He claimed that playing against the Serbian was complicated as he is ‘strong and clever.’

“Nemanja Matic was complicated. He’s not quick but he’s so strong, clever. All the rest of the opponents, because I always looked at them carefully before games, I get their weakness,” Toure said while in conversation with The Times.

He then went on to explain how he ended up moving to City and turned them into a title-winning machine.

“I was on the phone with [chief executive] Garry Cook. He promised me he was going to bring players to help me to do great things at City,” he said.

“I said, ‘Sign David Silva first, and I will come.’ And Silva was saying, ‘Sign Yaya first and I will come!’ I said to Silva, ‘Sign! I am not going to run off!’ ‘He didn’t believe me because I was at Barcelona, one of the top teams in the world. But it was time for change. Kolo told me to come. I have to listen to him.

“When I come to City, I said, ‘I come here to win and make City one of the greatest teams in the Premier League.’ People were laughing at me in the beginning. I make my team-mates realise what we can become by starting with one trophy, the FA Cup,” he added.