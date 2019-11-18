Reports: Arsenal set sack deadline for Unai Emery amid fears over club’s loss of identity

Unai Emery’s second season at Arsenal is slowly turning into a disaster. The Spanish football coach has lost much of the fan support following questionable team selection and poor results. A new report now claims that Emery has been given a deadline to save his job although fears over the bigger picture remain.

According to a report by the Mirror, Unai Emery has one month to save his Arsenal job. The Gunners are in a poor spell at the moment and are without a league win in since mid-October, having lost two and drawn two in the same period. However, there is further fear inside the club that the legacy Arsene Wenger left behind has already been tarnished.

Mirror quoted one source who voiced his concerns regarding the club’s loss of identity, following a spell of disastrous appointments and personnel changes.

“The DNA that made ­Arsenal the club it was has slowly but surely drained away,” the source said.

“Appointments have been made – both before and after Wenger’s departure – that either didn’t work out or aren’t working out. Long-serving members of staff have been shocked by what’s ­happening to the club.”

Arsenal next face struggling Southampton in the Premier League, with both teams in need of a win.