Harry Redknapp believes Manchester United, Arsenal will miss out on key target this season

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham have begun the season on a disappointing note. All three teams are currently situated outside of the top four in the Premier League table. According to Harry Redknapp, two of those teams will finish outside the Champions League spots at the end of the season.

Former Tottenham manager, Harry Redknapp, believes that Manchester United and Arsenal will miss out on top four this year. As per Redknapp, the two English giants will finish outside the Champions League spots unless there is a ‘big improvement’.

“Tottenham have it all on now to get in the top four this year,” Redknapp told The Sun.

“The only thing now in their favour is that Arsenal look so poor. Chelsea are doing great, they’re going to be challenging. Leicester are going to be bang in there.

“But you’re looking at Arsenal — and Manchester United — and wondering if they are going to make it this year. I can see both of those two not making the top four unless there is a big improvement.

“It’s been a disappointing season so far for Spurs. I really thought they would be close to Manchester City and Liverpool and challenging.

“It’s difficult. The players haven’t hit the form they did last year. I’m a big fan of the manager and hopefully, they can turn it around.”

Liverpool, Leicester City, Chelsea, and Manchester City make up the top four at present, with surprise package Sheffield United the closest challengers. Arsenal and Manchester United and sixth and seventh in the table respectively, behind the cut-off point by eight points. Tottenham, meanwhile, are fourteenth with fourteen points.