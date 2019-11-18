Eden Hazard’s slow start at Real Madrid has earned him criticism. Los Blancos spent a considerable amount of money on the Belgian, whom they brought in from Chelsea. Questions over his weight and commitment have also been asked, but one of his ex-teammates reveals that he was always lazy and yet turned up on matchdays.

Former Chelsea star, John Obi Mikel, has revealed Eden Hazard’s lazy antics in training. The Nigerian international revealed that Hazard just stood by waiting for others to finish training but still managed to star in games over the weekend.

“Hazard has an incredible talent,” Mikel told beIN Sports in Turkey. (via Goal)

“Maybe not as good as [Lionel] Messi, but he can do whatever he wants with the ball at his feet.

“He didn’t like to train hard. While we were working he was waiting for us to finish training just standing there. But on Sundays he was always the man of the match, it was unbelievable.”

Furthermore, Mikel was also asked to name the hardest working player he ever played with. He gave that tag to his former midfield partner and current Chelsea head coach, Frank Lampard.

Lampard finished his career at Stamford Bridge as the Blues’ leading scorer of all time. Stints at Manchester City and New York City FC followed before he hung up his boots. After a few appearances as a pundit, Lampard then joined Derby County as their manager for the 2018/19 season and led them all the way through to the Championships play-off Final, where they lost to Aston Villa.

Chelsea brought their club legend back on board as the head coach ahead of the 2019/20 season. His team currently sits third in the league table, ahead of rivals Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester City.