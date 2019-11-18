Eden Hazard gives verdict on ex-club Chelsea; reveals what they need to be champions again

Eden Hazard left Chelsea as a club great after seven years in London. The Belgium international joined Real Madrid after winning multiple titles with the club. Speaking while on international duty, Hazard lavished praise on his former side and also detailed what they require in order to be the champions again.

Former Chelsea star, Eden Hazard, has praised Frank Lampard’s side and claimed that they aren’t far away from contending for the title. The Real Madrid man stated that he is happy for his ex-team but that they will require more players to challenge for the top spot.

“I don’t know, maybe with two or three more players, they will be first,” Hazard said. (via The Sun)

“It’s nice they play together.

“I still have good friends there and I follow them all the time.

“They are winning at the moment, so I’m just happy for them.”

Frank Lampard’s men have started the season brightly and are currently third in the table. The Blues have accumulated twenty-six points in twelve matches, and are ahead of Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

Chelsea next fave current champions Manchester City in a crunch-tie and a win would see them increase the gap between their rivals to four points.